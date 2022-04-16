$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

NYSE HOG remained flat at $$38.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,052 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.