$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 854,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

