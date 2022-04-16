$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

