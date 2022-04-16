$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.74 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

