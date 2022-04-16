$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

