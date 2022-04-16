$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $242,083,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $74.95. 1,309,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,266. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

