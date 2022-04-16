$1.55 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.57. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,631 shares of company stock valued at $426,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

