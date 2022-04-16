$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 226,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.58. 2,351,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

