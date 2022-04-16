$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.66. Polaris reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.07.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Polaris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 31.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23. Polaris has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

