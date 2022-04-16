$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

