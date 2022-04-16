$1.81 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.