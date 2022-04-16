$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Insperity also reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.65. The company had a trading volume of 124,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.