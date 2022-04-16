$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,244. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

