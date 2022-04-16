$1.86 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.82. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.19. 4,275,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.97 and a 200 day moving average of $204.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

