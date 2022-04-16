$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $15.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of HES traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,344. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

