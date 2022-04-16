$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.31. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Shares of LII opened at $239.96 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $239.55 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

