$1.99 EPS Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.44. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $239.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $239.55 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.