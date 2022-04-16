$10.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.95 billion and the lowest is $10.38 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $42.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.99 billion to $42.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $44.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.90 billion to $45.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $568.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

