$105.30 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $105.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the lowest is $97.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $464.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $89.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

