$12.03 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $12.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.37. Cable One reported earnings of $11.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE:CABO traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,428.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,482.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,639.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

