$120.91 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to report sales of $120.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.34 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.65 million to $492.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $503.67 million, with estimates ranging from $494.70 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

