$121.67 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post sales of $121.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $124.67 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $106.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $556.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.44 million to $558.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $607.39 million to $648.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 191,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,847. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -578.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

