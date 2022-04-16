$140.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) to post $140.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $32.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 327.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $275.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

ARWR opened at $46.87 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.