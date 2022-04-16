$146.29 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.60 million and the lowest is $144.20 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $598.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.51 million to $602.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $627.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $640.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $30,495,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

