$16.73 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to report $16.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 37,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $270.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
