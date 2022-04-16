$184.72 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $184.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.22 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $184.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $760.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,325. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

