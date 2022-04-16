$19.02 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.28 million and the highest is $19.76 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $32.45 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $665.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.17. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.