$195.32 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to report $195.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the lowest is $195.16 million. Penumbra reported sales of $169.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $870.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $871.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.74. The stock had a trading volume of 211,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,281. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.35 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.30.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

