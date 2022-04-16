$196.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to report $196.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.22 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $897.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $45,715,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 87,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 317,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,629. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

