$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 33.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Dover by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1,806.6% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 395,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $146.39 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day moving average is $165.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

