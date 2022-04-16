-$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will post ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the highest is ($1.71). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($5.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 456,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,036. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $80.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

