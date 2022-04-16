$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $71.55 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

