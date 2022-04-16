$2.15 EPS Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $2.10. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,380,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 147,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.88. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

