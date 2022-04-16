$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Arch Capital Group reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.98 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after buying an additional 699,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

