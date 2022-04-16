$2.36 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.27. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.84. 1,208,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,918. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

