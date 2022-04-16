$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

EME opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.