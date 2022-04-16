$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $9.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

BIIB traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

