$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,571.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,375 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:DKS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.