$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,571.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,375 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.