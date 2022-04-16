$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will announce $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.85. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.50. 195,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $15,889,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,008,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

