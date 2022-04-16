$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

DaVita stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

