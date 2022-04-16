$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 467,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

