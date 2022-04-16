$2.97 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

WSM stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.98. 1,464,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.58. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

