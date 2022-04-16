$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 271,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $3,379,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $94.91 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

