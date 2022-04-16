$20.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will report $20.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $21.00 million. Sientra reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $95.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 529,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sientra by 32.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 909,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sientra has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $9.14.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

