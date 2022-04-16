$203.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to post sales of $203.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.80 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $146.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $876.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

