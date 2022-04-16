$204.92 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) will announce sales of $204.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $205.50 million. New Relic posted sales of $172.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,129,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.



