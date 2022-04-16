$24.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) to report $24.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year sales of $171.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $177.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $380.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.
Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,511,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ENJY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44.
Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
