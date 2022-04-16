$24.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) to report $24.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year sales of $171.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $177.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $380.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,511,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENJY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

