$262.27 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to report sales of $262.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.82 million to $272.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $105.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

