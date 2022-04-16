$288.29 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $288.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.36 million and the highest is $289.50 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $283.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSIS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $80.78. 55,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,149. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

