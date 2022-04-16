$29.57 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $29.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $115.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.04 million to $116.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.26 million, with estimates ranging from $117.22 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock remained flat at $$22.09 during midday trading on Monday. 25,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

